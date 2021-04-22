Both drivers in a head on collision on Martha Berry Highway near Berry College died from their injuries, according to Rome Police Department reports.
The wreck happened just before 7 a.m. after a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by 52-year-old Teresa Knowles, crossed the centerline and struck a 2011 Ford Escape driven by 58-year-old Matthew Sealock.
Both Knowles and Sealock died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The wreck, which happened just between the intersection of Ga. Loop 1 and the entrance to Berry College, snarled traffic for hours.
At least one other wreck was reported within the heavy traffic on the loop and Armuchee Connector as people attempted to circumnavigate the wreck area.
Rome police investigators continued working the scene of the wreck until reopening the area around 10 a.m. Monday.