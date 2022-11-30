Gov. Brian Kemp called faked active shooter call to schools like Model High School a "cruel hoax" and pledged that the FBI is investigating the calls as acts of "domestic terrorism."
"Rest assured, for the criminals who orchestrated these hoaxes, we will go after them with every single resource available," Kemp said in a statement published to his Twitter page. "The FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism, and we will continue to diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Soon after the police responded to the call, which came in at 11:33 a.m. Superintendent Glenn White confirmed that there was no active shooter at MHS.
WBHF Cartersville reported that CHS received a call about an active shooter at Cartersville High School. The school immediately enacted lockdown procedures and cleared the building.
Kemp praised the actions of law enforcement agencies, like the Floyd County Police Department and Cartersville Police Department who responded to the call.
"They did not hesitate to rush toward potential danger to protect our children," the governor said. "Within five minutes of the first emergency call at the first school, state troopers were in the building, combing for any threats."
The GBI has indicated they are ready to assist in the investigation and the Floyd County Police Department and Cartersville Police Department indicated that each of those agencies would also be conducting separate investigations.
The governor also indicated that the state is currently working toward preventative policies enacted after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
"As the father of three daughters, the possibility of an active school shooter is a concern I ask God to guard against every day," Kemp continued. "That is why we provided $30,000 to campus security to every single public school in the state my first year in office and why we have followed up with further school security grants since then. By the end of this year we will also have trained over 400 school resource officers and provided them with further supports."