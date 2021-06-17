President Joe Biden signed legislation into law on Thursday to establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
"I have to say to you, I've only been president for several months, but I think this will go down, for me, as one of the greatest honors I will have as president," he said during the broadcast signing ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Referred to as our nation's second Independence Day, it marks the moment when the last Black Americans were freed from slavery.
The Emancipation Proclamation did not mean freedom for everyone. It only freed enslaved people in states that had rebelled against the Union. But on June 19, 1865, U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced a proclamation in Galveston, Texas, that ended the enslavement of all Black Americans.
Biden said that all Americans can learn from history to "celebrate and grapple with" the distance the country has come, as well as to see the distance still needed to travel.
During the ceremony, Biden said it's not enough to acknowledge the holiday but people should use it as a day of reflection and action.
"We can't rest until the promise of equality is fulfilled for every one of us in every corner of this nation," he said. "That to me is the meaning of Juneteenth."
The local Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church is all inclusive, Rome NAACP President Sara Dahlice Malone and fellow NAACP member Larry G. Morrow, Sr. said.
"This event is not just for African Americans and not just for the older generation," said Malone. "In order to teach our history we need to celebrate our history, and coming together at this Juneteenth festival is one way we can work with each other to share history and learn together."
It's a celebration as well as a deeply personal and reflective time.
"We don't have to be told when to go to bed, when to get up, or when to eat. I am most thankful for the freedom to attend church and to serve the Lord without permission," Malone said. "I want our youth to know that the hymns that we sing now had a meaning back in slavery days. The songs were conversations."
Living though times of legally enforced racial segregation as well as socially enforced segregation leaves its scars. But being able to see those sometimes invisible bonds give way, Morrow said, can lead to a sense of joy.
"I've experienced a lot of segregation in my life. There's a certain amount of joy that you get from being released from it," Morrow said. "After all that we've seen go on, celebrating Juneteenth makes a lot of people feel free. And so, it just makes me feel real good."
Celebrate
This is the second year that the Juneteenth celebration has been hosted at Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, at 445 E. 14th St. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and will include on-site voter registration, voter education, NAACP adult and youth membership sign up.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided by the Floyd County Health Department. Free hot dogs and trimmings will be provided and food trucks will be on site as well.
"A replica of Freedom, the horse that Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode in on, will be on display and I think that will be a big attraction," said Malone.
Willie Mae Samuel, a local playwright and Rome News-Tribune columnist, previously used it in one of her plays.
Juneteenth organizers hope to see the entire community participate in this year's celebration and take advantage of an opportunity to enjoy fellowship.
"We have a lot of new young members, and we have quite a few White members and some who serve on the board. We all work together to serve the community," said Morrow.
Education
It's a shame, he said, that many such historic events that Americans could learn from aren't included in the school curriculum.
"Like the Tulsa Massacre, I was not taught anything about Juneteenth in school. I was a History major and still didn't know about Black Wall Street, the Tulsa Massacre, or Juneteenth," he said. "I'm just learning more about Juneteenth now, and I'm in my 70s."
There's concern over recent moves by Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia School Board to exclude talking about critical race theory in classrooms, a topic not generally introduced until college level courses.
"People don't want to talk about what happened or teach what really happened back then. But it did happen, and our children have a right to know, to learn, to be taught all of history," Malone said.
Samuel Malone, Malone's husband and fellow NAACP member, voiced his thoughts on why such a debate is taking place in the first place,
"Looking at all of history makes America look in the mirror," he said. "Not everyone wants to face the fact that we came through a time of slavery."