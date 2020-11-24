Jason Harris named region 5 AAAAAA Athletic Director of the Year

Jason Harris, Rome High School's athletic director, has been chosen to be the athletic director for Rome High School as their Region 5 AAAAAA Athletic Director of the Year.
Rome High School sports fans know his face well, as he often drops by all home events to make sure things are running smoothly. And with the added challenges this year, Harris said that he has made sure he pays close attention to the safety of athletes and coaches at the high school.
Being recognized by those who do the job is what Harris said means the most about his recent award, but his motivation to be his best comes from the young people he serves.
“Sports serve as a huge vehicle for our students to make a better life for themselves," he said. "In fact, one of my former basketball players from last year is currently using her love of the sport to pursue an education. That is what my work is about. It’s about trying to help kids get to the next level and give them an opportunity for better things.”
This is not the first time Harris has won this award. He was also named Region Athletic Director of the Year in 2017 for his work in Henry County where he also coached girls’ varsity basketball.
No amount of recognition can match his primary objective which is to give his students an opportunity to succeed, on and off the field of play, he said.
“Some of our kids come from broken backgrounds, and nothing makes me happier than seeing them get out and achieve more for themselves," Harris said. "That is, honestly, the only reason I do what I do. I want to see these kids see more of the world and open those doors through hard work and education.”