The official cancellation of Adobe Flash at the end of 2020 had some unforeseen consequences at the Floyd County Jail -- the resumption of in-person visitation.
The remote visitation system was dependent on the deprecated software, and jail officials were recently notified the system would be temporarily disconnected for approximately four to six weeks.
Adobe announced it would no longer support the widely used video plugin software in 2017. The company decided to retire the software for several reasons, but in part because it was rife with security flaws.
"We are upgrading our equipment and software and hope to have remote visitation back online by March 2021," a sheriff's office press release stated.
In-person visitation will resume on Monday, Jan. 4. It will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday visitation has been reserved for law enforcement agencies.
Those at the jail will be able to have one 15 minute visit per week and visits can be scheduled by contacting 706-314-6211.
Masks are mandatory for everyone visiting the jail and gloves are recommended.
"Due to PPE shortages the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will not be able to provide masks or gloves," the release stated. "As circumstances change, updates will be given."