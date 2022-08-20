We want to recognize that there are so many students showing up for school at Rome High still doing their very best to get an education after a rough couple of weeks.
We want to recognize the teachers and coaches who are still educating, pushing and inspiring students and athletes to be their very best.
We want to recognize administrators and school resource officers who are working to make sure those students have a safe learning environment even in the tough past couple of weeks.
There have been questions about why we’re covering fights at a high school this past week. When 18 students have been arrested and criminally charged so far this school year, there’s a serious problem. It’s a problem we can’t ignore.
We can’t let parents down by ignoring the issue. We can’t let our community down by turning a blind eye.
We also would like to let you know as our readers, we haven’t just been sitting idly by.
In the past few weeks prior to the Rome school board announcing former RHS Principal Eric Holland as their sole superintendent candidate, we’ve had to ask some tough and uncomfortable questions.
Since the announcement has been made, we had to ask even more.
Many accusations have been thrown around recently: some true, some partially true and some false. We’ve looked into so many allegations in the past few weeks, attempting to find out which are valid and reportable, but also which are fair.
There was a question of whether any of the school board members should recuse themselves prior to the vote this week. A board member would recuse themself if there was a conflict of interest while voting. We addressed those concerns with the school system and there was no evidence to support a need for recusal.
As for others, we have submitted a number of open records requests to the school system and we’ll see what pans out. We’ll let you know.
Something we’re looking into more are the results of an anonymous survey in December 2021, attempting to gauge teacher morale at Rome High School.
The question posed: At this moment in time, are you happy enough with your job that you want to be there if things remain the same as they are now?
Those anonymous critiques heavily weigh on the performance of the principal, Eric Holland, at that time. Comments on that survey heavily weigh toward inconsistent or lack of discipline, unprofessional conduct by the principal, reprimands in emails for one individual sent to the entire faculty, lack of consistency in job duties and procedures, lack of trust in the principal, and inconsistency in staff treatment.
One stands out, especially in light of current events: “Discipline is out of control and I feel unsafe.”
Other allegations in the survey include harassment to the point that one teacher sought a settlement and was moved to another school.
There were other allegations in the survey. Some of those allegations concern funds or items taken from the school store, and concerns regarding Pirelli Tire grant money intended for the College and Career Academy that was instead deposited in the athletics fund. Those funds were eventually recovered and made their way back to the CCA.
The results from that survey paint the former principal in an unflattering light. However, like any story, there are more than two sides.
Many in our community view him as a charismatic leader with big ideas and an energy to match those ideas. He’s moved forward with programs to take youths in need of guidance and push them in the direction to become tomorrow’s leaders. Under his stewardship, the high school has had a very high graduation rate and has shown many advances.
Holland is very popular in Rome’s Black community as well as with local faith leaders.
The question still remains ... What will Rome High’s former principal do? We’ll certainly be watching and reporting.
Thank you for reading.