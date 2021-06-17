Investigators area still seeking information concerning an intentional fire set at 1200 Martha Berry Highway, and are now offering a $10,000 reward concerning another arson on Southern Street this week.
"We received numerous tips and are very grateful, but we're still looking for additional information," Rome-Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said. Fire investigators are working alongside the Rome Police Department in both investigations.
"We're following every single lead," she said.
The fire set at the Martha Berry Food Mart as well as the adjacent Rome Taxi on June 3 extensively damaged the structure. The taxi service, located below the food mart, suffered water damage.
This week another fire was intentionally set at an apartment building on Southern Street in North Rome late Monday.
A resident reported he was sitting on his couch and could smell something burning but couldn't find anything in his apartment causing the smell. As he stepped out of his apartment he noticed the back wall of the building was on fire.
When police arrived they reported they could smell gasoline and there was a section of grass with burn marks consistent with the appearance of a fire accelerant, according to RPD reports.
Two of the apartments in the four building unit were damaged, Chewning said.
One of the residents, who police suspect had been targeted, said she wasn't home at the time and said she would stay at another location.
"We have a person of interest in the Southern Street case, but any additional information is welcome," Chewning said.
Those with information will remain anonymous, Chewning said. They can contact the fire marshal’s office at 706-591-0025, a crime tip line at 706-236-5000 or the Rome police at 706-238-5111. Georgia Arson Control is offering up to a $10,000 award for information on both fires leading to a conviction.