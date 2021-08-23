The number of serious cases of COVID-19 being treated by local hospitals continues to grow and have reached levels equal to the heights of previous peaks.
As of Monday afternoon, 96 patients with COVID-19 were being treated at Floyd Medical Center and another 49 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Officials at both hospitals have said the majority of those patients are unvaccinated.
Of the COVID-19 patients at Floyd Medical Center on Monday, the hospital reported only 7 were vaccinated. Thirty-two patients were requiring critical respiratory support.
Only 35% of the Floyd County population is vaccinated against the virus. While that's above a region average of around 30%, it's under the state average of 42%.
The demand for emergency department beds and ventilator use has spiked, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office. Ventilator usage is currently at 28% capacity in Region C, which includes Floyd County. Statewide 45% of available ventilators are already spoken for.
The demand on that life saving measure started rising alongside new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant here in mid-July.
The current surge likely began because of the July 4 holiday gatherings combined with the arrival of the highly infectious Delta variant.
Statewide, hospitals are averaging over 80% capacity. In this region, hospitals are reporting they're at 95% capacity, with over 98% of emergency department beds already in use.
As the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals rose, the number of patients being treated for other issues dropped, GIO stats show.
That's not necessarily a good thing for hospitals. Many hospitals curtailed or completely stopped elective procedures and those addressing non-life threatening conditions to take care of patients infected with COVID-19.
That hurt their bottom lines as medical personnel normally designated for other areas stepped over to assist stressed emergency departments.