Hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients as regional hospitals report they're at or above 90% capacity with ICU beds over capacity.
Floyd Medical Center reported on Thursday that of the 131 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in their facility only 14 had been vaccinated. Floyd, like many across the state, is struggling to cope with a massive amount of primarily unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Nearly half, 61 people, were on critical respiratory support.
“(There are) No beds at any of the hospitals,” Dr. Gary Voccio, northwest district director for the Georgia Department of Public Health told WSB-TV. “The physicians are exhausted, the nurses are exhausted and it’s just time to get the vaccine. We are imploring, begging people to get vaccinated It could save your life.”
In an attempt to decide how to respond to the largest number of infections and hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, the Rome City Commission and Floyd County Commission are holding a joint meeting in the city auditorium at City Hall at 5 p.m. The sole topic -- an update from the medical community on the pandemic.
The number of young people being infected and hospitalized is also spiking. The amount of new COVID-19 cases in the 10-17 year old age bracket is on of the largest and fastest growing segments in the current surge.
The case numbers in that age bracket began picking up around the same time schools began in mid-August most without any precautions.
Rome Middle School began adopting COVID-19 precautions Thursday, including mandatory masking, as they exceeded a 1% student population infection threshold dictated by the Rome Board of Education
Currently most of the schools in the Rome City school system have exceeded that threshold and are now wearing masks and taking lunches in classrooms.
Of the schools in the Floyd County school system, Armuchee High School has gone virtual for the week and Coosa High School and Coosa Middle School are adopting COVID-19 prevention precautions in the short term.
The Coosa community mourned one of their own, a 8th grader at Coosa High School. The services for 13-year-old Porter Alexander Helms will be held on Saturday. Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Parents described the mood as somber as students went to school on Thursday
A need for additional testing services has spurred public health officials to re-open free testing sites.
A free drive-up COVID-19 test site in Rome was in high demand Wednesday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. A line of cars reached out of the entrance and into the outside parking lot as of 10 a.m.
The Georgia Department of Public Health contracted with LTS Health to operate the Floyd County test site. which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has contracted with LTS Health to operate the Floyd County test site. Go to honumg.info/LTSGA011 to register for the Floyd County test site online.