Flooding remains this morning after the threat of a potential tornado expired last night around 2 a.m. Many roads are flooded in northwest Georgia this morning and police are asking that people stay off the roads as much as possible.
A report from Floyd County E-911 last night stated over 100 roads were flooded after Floyd County received over 4" of rain on Thursday. People reported
There were approximately 1,500 people without power in Floyd County and 1,900 without power in Polk County this morning, according to a Georgia Power outage map.
The Rome and Floyd County school systems also canceled classes and after-school activities due to flooding, closed roads and potential storm damage.
In Floyd County, a tree fell on a house on Brown Street and flooding was reported in various areas of the county. A video posted to the Schroeder’s New Deli Facebook page showed floodwaters on Broad Street flowing into the business.
That long, drawn-out storm system entered Polk County with a punch Thursday afternoon and sent several people and Polk County Schools scrambling to assess property damage before more storms moved through the area.
Wind, rain and marble-sized hail arrived around lunchtime Thursday and moved from west to east, bringing with it thunder and lightning that heralded fallen trees and limbs on many roads, making some of them impassable.
While visual reports of funnel clouds came in from around the county, the National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning, meaning there was no radar evidence of rotation.
The storm caused damage to Cedartown High School, leading officials to dismiss students at 1 p.m. because of wind and water damage.
Polk School District Superintendent Laurie Atkins confirmed that a number of exhaust fans on the roof and two large HVAC units on the roof of the school had been moved by the winds, causing water to come into the building.
She also reported trees had fallen in the playground area at Westside Elementary, located next to the high school, and that the backdrop at the CHS baseball field had been damaged.
Because of the damage caused around the county, and more than 2,000 people without power heading into the evening hours, Polk School District elected to call off classes for Friday.
One of the more concentrated areas of damage in Polk was the area between Tuck Street and Lovvorn Road just south of downtown Cedartown, where a number of large trees fell onto houses and vehicles.
Lacy Davis said she was at work in Rockmart when her mother called her and told her that she and her 3-year-old son had run downstairs in Davis’s house on Tuck Street and that a tree had fallen on the house.
“It went through both of my boys’ bedrooms, damaged all of their things, got a lot of water damage in the house, but all the people and all my pets were OK, so that’s the important thing. That’s what really matters.”
The tree also fell on an SUV, crushing it as it went into one side of the house. Davis said she is very thankful to her mom for her quick thinking.
While the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch at the time, no tornado warning was issued and Davis said her mom didn’t hear any advanced warning about one, including the city of Cedartown’s weather siren.
“All she heard was the trees start snapping and cracking, and when she heard the hail come in and the wind, she immediately took off running, and right after she got downstairs is when the tree hit the house.”
Several other warnings came and went for both counties Thursday, including a tornado warning as a storm cell moved in from Alabama and went northeast over Cave Spring and into Floyd County.
Connie Lane, who lives just down the street from Davis, was out to lunch with her grandson when the storm came through, sending a fallen tree through the roof and upper level of her home.
“He called and asked me to go to lunch with him,” Lane said. “I would have been at home otherwise.”
A little further up the street, Miguel Escutia was outside his home as a Georgia Power contractor worked to remove part of a tree that fell on his house and damaged a corner of the roof.
He said he was asleep in his bedroom when he heard the howling of the wind and then he felt pieces of the ceiling falling on his face.
“I got up and ran into the living room,” Escutia said. “It came straight into my bedroom.”
He said he was not hurt and the rest of his family was not at home at the time.