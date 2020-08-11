Early results posted to the Georgia Secretary of State's website show Marjorie Green in the lead for the 14th District Congressional post over Dr. John Cowan.
The incomplete results have Greene pulling in 29,410 votes to Cowan's 20,245 as of 8:58 p.m.
With Polk County results in Greene won with 2,293 votes to Cowan's 1,936. Greene won Gordon County with 2,857 votes to Cowan's 2,604 and Murray County 4,632 to 1,497. She also brought in Dade 1,081 to 703.
With partial results in Greene has strong leads in Catoosa, Haralson, Paulding, Pickens and Walker counties.