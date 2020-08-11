With approximately half the absentee ballots tallied and all early votes in Dave Roberson is in the lead with 3,523 votes to Tom Caldwell's 1,882 in the Floyd County sheriff's race.
Results posted to the Georgia Secretary of State's website show Marjorie Green with a dominant lead for the 14th District Congressional post over Dr. John Cowan. We're still waiting on results from Floyd and Whitfield counties.
The incomplete results have Greene pulling in 33,893 votes to Cowan's 22,664 as of 10:16 p.m.
Here are county by county breakdowns of final results:
Polk: Greene 2,293, Cowan 1,936.
Gordon: Greene 2,857 Cowan 2,604
Murray: Greene 4,632, Cowan 1,497
Dade: Greene 1,081, Cowan 703
Catoosa: Greene 4,218, Cowan 2,616
Haralson: Greene 3,540, Cowan 2,460
Paulding: Greene 7,805, Cowan 5,518
Walker: Greene 3,986, Cowan 2,728
Chattooga: Greene 1,575, Cowan 1,590
Pickens: Greene 1,067, Cowan 516