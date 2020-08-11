Marjorie Taylor Greene won the Republican nomination Tuesday for the 14th District congressional race to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger.
Floyd County voters favored her opponent in the runoff, Rome neurosurgeon Dr. John Cowan. Final results weren’t in late Tuesday, but Cowan was ahead locally, 3,320 to 2,234.
However, the Alpharetta construction company owner who moved to the district this spring to launch her bid for the seat won handily in the other 11 Northwest Georgia counties.
Greene took about 58% of the vote overall. At press time she was ahead, 40,174 to 28,546, with much of Floyd and Chattooga County’s votes still outstanding.
She’ll be on the November ballot against Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the district rated the second most conservative in the state.
Greene, who has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and been criticized for a series of racist comments, held her victory party at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel. She stopped responding to media queries after it was reported that several GOP officials denounced her campaign when videos surfaced in which she expresses racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views.
“WE WON! Thank you for your support! Save America. Stop Socialism,” she tweeted late Tuesday.
Catoosa went for Greene by 61.72%; Dade gave her 60.59%; in Gordon she took 52.32%; Haralson voters gave her 59%; in Murray she won a whopping 75.58%; in Paulding, 58.58% supported her; Polk gave her 54.22%; Walker gave her 59.37%; and in Whitfield she won 61.50%. Only half of Pickens County is in the district. Voters there went for Greene, 1,067 to 516, giving her 67.40% of the vote.