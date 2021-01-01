A contentious presidential election, the finalization of a racketeering case involving former Floyd County school personnel, arrests made in the murder of two women — any of these stories could have easily been the most talked about event in 2020, but all of them were eclipsed by one continuing event.
The pandemic disrupted everyone’s lives in the country in one way or another. The nation’s economy was up at the beginning of 2020 and took a serious hit. Schools were shut down for the remainder of the school year even as many businesses reopened when a statewide shelter in place order expired at the beginning of May.
Many families mourned their loved ones as nearly 10,000 Georgians died as a result of COVID-19 infections. Nursing homes and hospitals restricted visitation, and taking precautions to stop the spread of the virus became a political topic.
While other points of interest came and went, the pandemic continued. By the end of the year nearly 7,000 Floyd County residents had contracted the disease and over 120 Floyd County residents had died as a result.
The first case was reported here in early March and Dr. Gary Voccio, the health director for the Northwest Georgia Public Health district, became a household name.
A small but consistent spread continued and as hospitals asked for assistance in stemming the spread, Rome and Floyd County ordered residents to shelter in place. The entire state followed soon after.
Congress issued several stimulus packages to assist individuals and businesses. Several small local businesses didn’t reopen after the shelter order expired in May. Some did and hobbled on, while many national chains thrived.
Schools, nonprofits, churches and community groups mounted a herculean effort to provide food for those who had been hit hard by the economic downturn.
For a time politics took the forefront after the now former U.S. Rep. Tom Graves announced on Twitter that he wouldn’t seek another term in office. Republicans from inside and outside the district lined up to put their hats in the ring. That eventually led to a runoff race that determined the district’s representative for the next two years — Marjorie Greene.
On May 13, a 911 alert went out around the same time Gov. Brian Kemp visited Floyd Medical Center to see preparations for a potential surge of patients.
The call brought to light one of the most chilling stories in Floyd County. The bodies of two murdered sisters were found by a DOT crew off the bypass. The discovery and the subsequent manhunt and arrests captivated and concerned locals during a time there was a lull in COVID-19 infections.
It wouldn’t last long.
Floyd County and Georgia saw new cases skyrocket at the beginning of the summer. Those rising cases, which infected those at several nursing homes, brought about two of the deadliest months for the virus locally.
But as schools were set to reopen, the virus began to taper off and decline. By mid-September, the second wave of the novel coronavirus was declining.
During that time, 10 people pleaded guilty for their part in defrauding the Floyd County School system of over $6 million. Only one person was sent to prison and a large amount of the money was recovered. Derry Richardson, the school system’s maintenance director, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He’s currently serving the first part of that sentence at Calhoun State Prison in south Georgia.
As schools began to reopen, people wondered how sports would be affected by the pandemic. Athletes soldiered on as nearly full, although interrupted, seasons continued through November and December.
Virtual learning programs and virtual workplaces also became a norm in 2020 for many.
Many students in Rome and Floyd County opted to take virtual classes while others attended school in person. Student and teacher quarantines became an everyday occurrence.
The second semester for both school systems is set to begin in January and the state has opted to give end of year tests — once the benchmark for the measure of learning — little weight in response to the disrupted year.
In November, just before Election Day, Rome was visited by a sitting U.S. President for the first time in decades. President Donald Trump flew in to Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, drawing a crowd of over 30,000 people just before his defeat by Democratic Party contender Joe Biden.
The lull in the pandemic after the summer surge ended in mid-November. Cases began to rocket up again, leading to consistently high hospitalization rates locally in December. As of late December, 128 locals had died from the disease.
Of that number, 33 of the deaths were in December.
ICU capacities in Georgia hospitals are strained, with Region C, which Floyd County is in, at 93.5% of capacity. The patient census showed that 36.2% of patients in the region’s hospitals were COVID-19 positive, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Concern about the high numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths was somewhat offset by the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines. Medical staffs and nursing homes began vaccinations in late December and Gov. Kemp announced plans for expanding the vaccination programs to more at risk populations through the state.
The light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel has some caveats.
Public distrust seems to be at an all time high, fueled in part by rampant misinformation, at the same time public health leaders are urging people to take the vaccine when available.
With continually rising infections, Dr. Voccio and many public health officials are urging people to limit their interactions to their immediate social circles, physically distance from others and wear masks in order to slow down the spread of the virus.
The vaccination process is still in the early stages and public health officials still aren’t certain how long the protection afforded by the vaccine lasts.
So it seems like it’ll take some time before the lead story from 2020 is past us.