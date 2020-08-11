ATLANTA - The University System of Georgia is proposing an ambitious list of building projects for the next fiscal year, despite the state’s tight budget constraints.
The system’s Board of Regents Tuesday approved a fiscal 2022 capital budget request of $266.9 million, including $137 million for eight major construction projects on campuses across Georgia.
The General Assembly set aside $182.5 million for the university system in the state’s $1.13 billion bond package for fiscal 2021, which began last month.
The list of major projects the regents are seeking for the next fiscal year includes:
$36.7 million for a convocation center at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.
$26.3 million to renovate the Humanities Building at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
$21.7 million for Phase I construction of a Poultry Science Complex at the University of Georgia in Athens.
$12.4 million for a performing arts center at Valdosta State University.
$12.2 million for renovations and infrastructure improvements at Fort Valley State University.
$11.8 million for improvements at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
$8.3 million to renovate the Bandy Gym student recreation center at Dalton State College.
$7.6 million for a Nursing and Health Science Simulation lab at Albany State University’s West Campus.
The new capital budget requests also recommends $12.1 million to design four construction projects, including $3.5 million for a Gateway Building on the campus of Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, and $15.1 million for equipment for three building projects the legislature already has funded, including $6.2 million for a planned convocation center at Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta.
The board’s capital spending recommendations will be included in the fiscal 2022 budget request the regents submit to the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget this fall.
Gov. Brian Kemp will present his budget proposals for next year to the General Assembly in January.