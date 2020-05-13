Local law enforcement and the GBI spent nearly four hours at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday after they were apparently dropped over an East Rome Bypass bridge.
The bodies, which have not been identified, were found on a dry area under the northbound bridge over the Etowah River near Grizzard Park. They were removed from the scene with the help of Rome-Floyd Fire Department personnel.
Rome Police initially secured the area with the help of several local agencies after the bodies were discovered by a Georgia Department of Transportation crew Wednesday morning, according to GBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Brian Johnston.
“We’ve been called to assist on the investigation into two bodies that were found just over the bridge here that were apparently dropped over the bridge,” Johnston said, adding that Rome Police requested their assistance in the investigation.
He said the bodies were initially found by a pair of DOT workers who were at the site to perform routine maintenance on the bridge. The first calls came in just before 11 a.m. The bodies were removed just before 3 p.m.
Johnston could not give any information regarding the victims’ ages or genders, nor the state of the bodies when they were found. He said their investigation is ongoing and in the early stages.
“We’re working on those leads right now. That’s about all the information I can give you right now,” Johnston said.
Georgia State Patrol, Floyd County Police, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies descended on the section of Ga. Loop 1 just south of Grizzard Park around 11 a.m. Wednesday as police set up a perimeter and began their investigation.
Initial reports from scanner traffic indicated that the two victims had bags over their heads and spent shotgun shells were found in the area of the bodies. That information was not confirmed by the GBI or local police.
The area where the bodies were found is across the Etowah River from Dixon Landing at Grizzard Park. Once investigators completed their initial review of the scene, Rome-Floyd Fire Department personnel assisted the Floyd County Coroner’s office in hoisting the victims up to the bridge for transport.
“We used a 70-foot aerial ladder with a four-to-one haul system with a Stokes basket to hoist victims up over the side of the bridge and get them in the care of the coroner,” Battalion Chief Brad Beall said.
Johnston did not say where the bodies were being taken.
