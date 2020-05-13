The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime response unit has arrived at a location off the loop near Grizzard Park after reports of two bodies found in that area.
"The GBI has been requested by the Rome Police Department to investigate the deaths of 2 individuals," according to a GBI social media post. "Agents are on scene at Loop 1 at Etowah Bridge gathering information. We’ll provide an update later."
The scene is not at the park itself but across the Etowah River on the side of the river near Wilbanks Road and Houston Mill Road under the underpass.
There has been no official statement from police yet, but first responders described the scene as being under suspicious circumstances and have blocked of the area to conduct an investigation.
There is a Department of Transportation equipment at the underpass and DOT crews were expected to be in the area inspecting bridges.
The GBI has taken over the investigation, said Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett.
Police are reporting they've found some spent shotgun shells but there's no indication as to whether or not that is related to the deaths.
We'll update this story as more information is available.