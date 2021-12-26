Four Floyd County families lost loved ones to COVID-19 in the days leading up to Christmas.
Georgia Department of Public Health reported on Christmas Eve that the deaths of 324 local residents are confirmed to have been caused by the infectious disease. That's up from the 320 reported just a week earlier.
Another 86 Floyd Countians are thought to have died of COVID but the cause was not confirmed through testing at the time.
Statewide, 25 confirmed deaths were reported on Christmas Eve and 279 people were newly hospitalized.
The number of infected people in local hospitals has remained relatively stable, at 25 to 30 for past three months, but officials have been warning about the potential for a new spike. While the omicron variant appears to be less debilitating than the delta variant, it's exponentially more contagious.
The U.S. is expected to see a continued rise in cases this winter, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“Given the sheer volume of cases that you see now, every day it goes up and up,” Fauci told ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday. “The last weekly average was about 150,000, and it will likely go much higher.”
DPH confirmed 7,998 new cases in Georgia on Friday, the latest report available as of Sunday.
Overall, there have been 16,148 cases in Floyd County -- about 16 in every 100 people -- including 286 new cases in the past two weeks.
The two-week total on the Friday before, Dec. 17, was 220 new cases. A week earlier, on Dec. 10, it was 180 and on the first Friday of the month, Dec. 3, it was just 132.
While an upward trend is clearly underway, it's a distinct improvement over a year ago, before the vaccines were widely available. There was a record number of 147 COVID patients in the two local hospitals on Dec. 26, 2020, and an average of 600 new cases every two weeks.
Just 43% of Floyd County residents had been fully vaccinated as of Friday, compared to 53% statewide and close to 62% nationally.
State and federal officials are ramping up efforts to distribute more COVID-19 tests, get more people vaccinated and boosted, and expand capacity at health care facilities and testing sites.
For local information about free testing and vaccines, visit the Northwest Georgia Public Health site at NwgaPublicHealth.org or call the Floyd County Health Department at 706-295-6123,
The Biden administration recently announced plans to deploy 1,000 military medical personnel to support hospital staffing as cases spike. The administration also plans to buy 500 million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests that Americans can order for free by January.
Fauci said the steps are geared to “make sure, given the rapid spread of this extraordinary variant, that we don’t get an overrun on hospitals, particularly in regions in which you have a larger portion of unvaccinated individuals.”
He added that the administration will also bolster nationwide inventory of personal protective equipment and ventilators.
Fauci cited studies suggesting omicron cases are less severe than other strains, but he emphasized that the high volume of new infections “might override a real diminution in severity” if Americans “get complacent.”
“If you have many, many, many more people with a less level of severity, that might kind of neutralize the positive effect of having less severity when you have so many more people,” Fauci said. “And we’re particularly worried about those who are in that unvaccinated class ... those are the most vulnerable ones when you have a virus that is extraordinarily effective in getting to people.”