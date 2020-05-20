Locally, we've seen an increase in reported COVID-19 infections over the past week and health officials are largely attributing that to testing availability.
On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reported ten new cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County bringing the cumulative infection total to 197.
The increase of cases, which had been relatively flat for a few weeks, comes on after ramped up testing by the state. Earlier in May, public health announced free testing would be available for everyone. Initially, that met with a tepid response locally, but those numbers have been picking up.
Those numbers don't constitute a real time tally and the cumulative totals won't go down, so don't represent the actual number of people who are COVID-19 positive in Floyd County.
There is also a lag time in those reports. On a graph detailing new cases, the DPH lists a two week lag time for reports.
Local hospitals reported to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency every day. On Wednesday, the EMA reported there were three people being treated in local hospitals for a COVID-19 infection.
Free COVID-19 testing still available
The Department of Public Health is still offering free COVID-19 for anyone, whether they have symptoms or not at the West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave.
They're asking for people to call ahead to schedule a test time but will not turn away walk ups.
To schedule an appointment you can call 706-802-5329, 706-802-5885, 706-802-5886 or 706-802-5888 to schedule a test time from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 pm Saturday
You can also email district1-1.eoc@dph.ga.gov to schedule a test. Include your name and phone number.
“We encourage everyone to get tested for COVID-19 infection to determine who is currently ill and contagious,” Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District said in a press release. “This helps us identify people who might transmit the virus. We can then isolate them to prevent transmission, ensure they’re cared for, identify and interview their close contacts, and quarantine and monitor these individuals as necessary to slow the spread of the virus.”