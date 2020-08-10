Floyd County topped 1,500 COVID-19 cases this past weekend an increase of 129 new confirmed cases since Friday in a county with 99,916 residents.
The 1,517 cases put the infection rate at just over 15 per every 1,000 people. Of that number, 101 have had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization and 17 have died.
Georgia was averaging 3,408 positive cases a day Monday, using a seven-day moving average. That's a significant increase over the 2,687 cases in the moving average calculated July 9 and the 708 cases a day calculated June 9.
Children between the ages of 5 and 17 accounted for 14,656 of the cases statewide, 183 of the hospitalizations and two of the deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report.
With less than a week to go before Rome and Floyd County schools start back on Thursday, several teachers and staff members in both school systems have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"Right now throughout the district employee-wise there are at least a half dozen with positive tests and more waiting on test results," Rome City School Superintendent Lou Byars said. The school system is putting measures in place to limit the number of interactions students and staff have.
As of this weekend in nearby Paulding County, nine students and staff members at North Paulding High School have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The principal sent a letter to parents after the school made headlines for online photos showing hallways packed with teens — many of them not wearing masks.
Principal Gabe Carmona wrote Saturday that six students and three staff members at the high school tested positive for COVID-19. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported it obtained the principal’s letter from a spokesman for the Paulding County School District.
The infected students and staff members were inside the school building "sometime" last week, Carmona's letter said. He said the school was disinfecting the building, but it was unclear whether the school would quarantine other students and staff who may have been exposed.
The Cherokee Tribune reported that the second week of in-person school in Cherokee County began Monday with more than 20 positive COVID-19 cases, along with accompanying quarantines of 475 staff and students, spread across 15 campuses, according to officials.
Cherokee County School District officials have sent out 19 notifications to parents since school started on Aug. 4 regarding positive tests and required two-week quarantines for those students and staff exposed to those who tested positive. None of the cases have caused the closure of more than individual classrooms.
“We have students and staff reporting presumptive, pending and positive COVID-19 tests every day, and this will continue as we operate schools during a pandemic,” Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Brian Hightower wrote in a letter to parents Friday.
Cherokee County also drew attention because of online photos. Dozens of students at two of its high schools squeezed together for first-day-of-school senior photos. None wore masks.
Hightower said in his letter that many of the seniors in those online photos “wear masks routinely” — though the schools don't require them to. He also said the school system was taking “extra steps for transparency.” In addition to the superintendent's letter, the school system posted information about all confirmed infections and quarantines on its website.
North Paulding High School made headlines last week after photos posted on social media showed crowded hallways and some maskless faces.
Paulding County Superintendent Brian Ottot said photos of the crowded hallways were accurate, but also said the district is following state guidelines and that students need longer than a few minutes in the hall to catch the virus from others.
Ottot defended the district’s decision not to require masks. He wrote that wearing a mask “is a personal choice and there is no practical way to enforce a mandate to wear them.”
North Paulding student Hannah Watters was suspended last week for taking a photo and video of the school and sharing them with news organizations. The suspension was dropped on Friday.
Paulding County’s 30,000 students were offered a remote learning option. About 30% of students chose online learning. Cherokee County school officials said 22% of the districts 42,200 students opted to start the year with online classes.