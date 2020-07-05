The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Floyd County rose by four in Saturday's Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report, with no new deaths attributed to the virus.
Floyd County reported 56 total individuals hospitalized being treated for COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, while statewide hospitalizations sat at 11,743.
As of Saturday, Georgia as a whole had 93,319 confirmed positive cases total, with 2,857 deaths attributed to COVID-19. This keeps the state's death rate steady at around three percent.
To date, there have been 1,094, 407 tests for the virus, statewide with an 8.6% rate of those who tested positive.