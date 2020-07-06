The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Floyd County rose by six over the weekend in the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report, however the number of people being treated for the disease in local hospitals also increased.
That number of people being treated locally is 28 as of Monday morning and is up by 10 since late last week.
Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington reported here were a total of 18 people being treated for a COVID-19 infection as of Thursday.
As of Saturday, Georgia as a whole had 93,319 confirmed positive cases total, with 2,857 deaths attributed to COVID-19. This keeps the state's death rate steady at around three percent.
To date, there have been 1,094, 407 tests for the virus, statewide with an 8.6% rate of those who tested positive.