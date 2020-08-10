Floyd County Schools

The College Board has released the AP School Scholar Roster and it includes 66 Floyd County Schools (FCS) students earning 92 AP Scholar Awards. The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school. Students can earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

FCS’ average overall score for the school system was 3.16. AHS had an average score of 3.11, Coosa High School (CHS) had an average score of 2.83, Model High School (MHS) had an average score of 3.19, and Pepperell High School (PHS) had an average score of 3.22.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams.

Across all four Floyd County high schools:

10 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

Eli A. Abdou- MHS, senior

Eva J. Ellenburg - PHS, senior

Alexia D. Fowler- MHS, senior

Chloe M. Greer- MHS, 2020 graduate

Ethan T. McGhee- AHS, senior

Kaitlyn E. Morgan- PHS, senior

James D. Moyer- MHS, 2020 graduate

Kendell J. Pewitt- MHS, senior

Anwyn M. Shanahan- PHS, 2020 graduate

Shiloh G. St.Clair- AHS, 2020 graduate

Nine students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are:

Madison E. Burton- AHS, senior

Rebecca L. Fries- AHS, 2020 graduate

Jillian F. Giles- MHS, senior

Shelby E. Madden- PHS , senior

William J. Marshall- MHS, junior

Gavin B. McClellan- AHS, senior

Virginia L. Nash - AHS, senior

Hayden N. Robinson- MHS, senior

Tristen D. Sprayberry- MHS, senior

44 students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are:

Caroline G. Abney- AHS, 2020 graduate

Amilcar Ahilon-Mendoza- CHS, 2020 graduate

Logan T. Angle- MHS, 2020 graduate

Emma C. Bartlett- CHS, senior

Anna I. Bryant- MHS, senior

Skylar L. Caldwell- PHS, senior

Brylen Cantrell- MHS, 2020 graduate

Logan S. Chastain- MHS, junior

Patrick C. Clarke- MHS, senior

Clay E. Crawford- PHS, senior

Hannah L. Dellis- AHS, senior

Coppi M. Durden- MHS, 2020 graduate

Evalyn M. Edwards- MHS, 2020 graduate

Hannah M. Edwards- PHS, 2020 graduate

John B. Estes- MHS, senior

Sarai S. Eubanks- MHS, junior

Ashton B. Fox- MHS, senior

Emily E. Gallman- MHS, senior

Caleb S. Hammond- AHS, senior

Emma J. Harrell- AHS, junior

Bailey N. Henderson- AHS, senior

Jadynn R. Johnson- AHS, senior

Tessa M. Knowles- MHS, senior

Arden O. Koch- PHS, junior

David W. Lovett- AHS, senior

Isabella R. McCauley- PHS, senior

Carlie A. McCorkle- AHS, senior

Nicholas C. McCullough- AHS, senior

Mercedes B. McLaughlin- AHS, senior

William M. Miller- AHS, senior

Hannah G. Nash- PHS, senior

Shane P. O'Neill- MHS, senior

Isabelle J. Perez- MHS, senior

Jena C. Price- CHS, 2020 graduate

Carrie C. Reese- MHS, senior

Kristina Reyes-Reyes- MHS, senior

Brindley J. Richey- AHS, 2020 graduate

Alejandro Rodriguez-Valad- PHS, 2020 graduate

Jack M. Rush- AHS, senior

Zayden L. Sullins- CHS, senior

Sophia G. Swann- MHS, senior

Sarah G. Van Vorst- MHS, 2020 graduate

Carla A. Wilson- MHS, 2020 graduate

Davis R. Yeargan- AHS, senior

AP Capstone is an innovative diploma program that equips students with the independent research, collaborative teamwork, and communication skills that are increasingly valued by colleges. AP Capstone students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement in AP Seminar, AP Research, and additional AP courses are recognized through the AP Capstone Diploma and the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

11 students were granted the AP Capstone Diploma for earning scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing. These students are:

Eli A. Abdou- MHS, senior

Caroline G. Abney- AHS, 2020 graduate

Eva J. Ellenburg- PHS, senior

Rebecca L. Fries- AHS, 2020 graduate

Chloe M. Greer- MHS, 2020 graduate

Shelby E. Madden- PHS, senior

Kaitlyn E. Morgan- PHS, senior

James D. Moyer- MHS, 2020 graduate

Kendell J. Pewitt- MHS, senior

Kristina Reyes-Reyes- MHS, senior

Carla A. Wilson- MHS, 2020 graduate

18 students were granted the AP Seminar and Research Certificate for earning scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research. These students are:

Logan T. Angle- MHS, 2020 graduate

Anna I. Bryant- MHS, senior

Skylar L. Caldwell- PHS, senior

Mary Grace J. Casey- MHS, 2020 graduate

Emma L. Clark- PHS, senior

Clay E. Crawford- PHS, senior

John B. Estes- MHS, senior

Alexia D. Fowler- MHS, senior

Emily E. Gallman- MHS, senior

Bailey N. Henderson- AHS, senior

Tessa M. Knowles- MHS, senior

Virginia L. Nash - AHS, senior

Shane P. O'Neill- MHS, senior

Carrie C. Reese- MHS, senior

Camden L. Reynolds-Mosley- MHS, 2020 graduate

Tristen D. Sprayberry- MHS, senior

Shiloh G. St.Clair- AHS, 2020 graduate

Sarah G. Van Vorst- MHS, 2020 graduate

Of this year’s award recipients across FCS, 46 were sophomores or juniors at the time of testing. These students have at least one more year in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award. The availability of AP classes for students is a priority in FCS.

“We are so proud of our AP program, students and teachers. We have grown our AP program with more course offerings for students. We are extremely proud of our 66 AP Scholars and especially our AP Capstone Diploma Students. The more AP Courses we can offer students, the more chances they have to secure honors on a state and national level,” said McCall Govignon, FCS Director of Advanced Programs and Assessment. “We introduced the AP Capstone program into all four high schools during the 2015-16 school year. We are the only system in Northwest Georgia offering this AP program.”

Through 34 different college-level courses and exams, AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admission process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. More than 3,600 colleges and universities annually receive AP scores. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.

The College Board is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity. Founded in 1900, the College Board was created to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association is made up of over 6,000 of the world’s leading educational institutions and is dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in education. Each year, the College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success — including the SAT® and the Advanced Placement Program. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators, and schools.

