On Wednesday the state reported the first COVID-19 related death of a Floyd County resident since May.
That one death was among the 65 Georgians listed on a daily infection and mortality report released by the Department of Public Health.
Since March, the total number of Georgians who have died of the disease has risen to 3,984.
Of the 16 Floyd County residents who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, all but one, listed as unknown, had an existing medical condition. They ranged in age from 56 to 80 years old.
Four local long term care facilities have reported resident deaths related to the disease, according to a Department of Community Health report released Wednesday.
In April, Rome Health and Rehabilitation on Redmond Circle reported five resident deaths. At that point, it was the only local long term care facility that suffered from a significant outbreak.
Since then, three other facilities have reported resident deaths — Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation on Chateau Drive, Renaissance Marquis Retirement Village on Cedartown Highway and Chulio Hills Health and Rehabilitation on Chulio Road.
According to the DCH report, each of the three facilities have reported the death of one resident due to COVID-19. The report lists the cumulative infections in staff and residents but not the dates of those infections or current cases.
The death Wednesday follows a consistent increase in the number of people locally who have tested positive for the disease as well as resulting hospitalizations.
Floyd County had 46 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday bringing the running two-week total to 422 confirmed cases, according to the Department of Public Health. That brings the county’s cumulative case total to 1,353.
During the same time period, 65 people who had tested positive for the disease were being treated at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center and 10 people were hospitalized awaiting test results.
Not all patients at the two hospitals are from Floyd County. Several are from surrounding counties and some have been brought in for treatment from South Georgia.
FMC began opening up a portable overflow facility for patients earlier this week. The facility brought in by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, known as B20, can house as many as 20 patients.
Overnight, 3,817 more Georgians tested positive for the disease — bringing the state’s cumulative total to 201,713.