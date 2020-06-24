The Rome Circuit Public Defender Office's will be closed for the rest of the week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A Wednesday announcement from the Floyd County Board of Commissioners noted that the employee had not been in the office -- on the ground floor of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. -- since early on Monday, June 22.
"With confirmation of the positive test and following the guidance of the Georgia Public Defender Council, the Office of the Rome Circuit Public Defender was closed and employees are required to have a negative test before returning to work," the announcement states.
A notice will be sent when the reopening date is set, likely early next week.
All other offices in the County Administration Building will remain open to the public. Officials are asking employees and citizens to continue social distancing and proper hand washing, and to not enter the building if exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.
For more information, contact the County Clerk’s office at 706-291-5110.