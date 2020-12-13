COVID-19 claimed the lives of two more Floyd County residents over the weekend, making a total of 16 deaths in the first 13 days of December.
There have been 92 local fatalities attributed to the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday, since the Georgia Department of Public Health began tracking the outbreak in March.
About one in every 16 residents has tested positive for the disease, according to the DPH daily status report, for a total of 5,742 cases so far. With 627 confirmations coming in the past two weeks, it marks the county as a continuing hotspot for infections.
Free drive-up testing is offered at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Rome, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.
The DPH reports a 14% positivity rate in Floyd County over the past two weeks.
Some people are asymptomatic, which means they don't even know they are carrying the highly contagious infection. Others have minor symptoms ranging from a loss of taste or smell to the fever, chills, aches and congestion similar to a bad case of the flu.
In those cases, the affected people are sent home to recover in isolation. Hospitalization -- including the use of a ventilator to breathe -- is required in more severe cases. At least 100 beds in Floyd and Redmond Regional medical centers have been occupied by COVID-19 patients every day this month.
Just over 10,000 Georgians have died from the disease as of Sunday, counting the 9,205 confirmed deaths and the 871 fatalities with evidence the DPH considers as a probable indication.
More than 4,000 confirmed cases were reported statewide on Sunday alone -- bringing the total to 476,044 Georgians infected -- and 87 more people were hospitalized.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported that, as of Sunday, there have been 15,932,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In addition to cases, deaths, and laboratory testing, CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now has a County View to help make decisions about everyday activities locally.