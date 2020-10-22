The Floyd County Jail went to Code Red on its coronavirus protocol Thursday after 22 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said in a release that tests came back positive for 15 inmates and seven employees and results are still pending on others.
“By activating the Code Red Protocol, we hope to minimize the spread of the coronavirus within our facility,” he said. “The safety and security of our staff, inmates in our care, and the community as a whole is paramount.”
Some of the extra precautions they are taking include limiting inmate movements and temporarily suspending some of their nonessential work details.
While the jail will still accept new arrestees from local agencies, it is restricting inmate boarding from other counties.
Burkhalter said jail officers have appropriate personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields or goggles. Inmates with a positive COVID-19 test or awaiting results are in quarantine or isolation.
“We are working closely with the Department of Public Health, who have been onsite administering tests to inmates and staff. They will return in approximately 10 days to provide additional testing,” Burkhalter said.
Jail officials are barred by HIPAA regulations from providing personal medical information about specific inmates. However, the inmates will be notified of their test results and can share it with family members and friends if they choose.
Fingerprinting services and background checks for the general public will continue in the Administrative Lobby. Sex offenders should continue to report as required by law for registration purposes.
Onsite video visitation for probation, parole and attorneys remains available. However, the general public will continue to be restricted to remote video visitation at this time.