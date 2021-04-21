Floyd County high school students strongly represented their schools and district at the Georgia High School Association’s 6A-Public and 7-AA Region Meets for Literary Teams.
In their respective regions, Pepperell High placed first runner-up, Armuchee High and Model High placed second runner-up, and six students earned first place. The first-place winners qualify for the state meet, set for Saturday at Georgia Military College.
Here are the results by school:
Armuchee High
Coach: Candace Hammond
Results: 3rd Overall Region 6A-Public
1st in Rhetorical Essay: Ethan McGhee*
1st in Argumentative Essay: Caleb Hammond*
1st in Dramatic Interpretation: Kirsten deYoung*
2nd in Humorous Interpretation: Aidan Mowery
Coosa High
Coaches: Chris Parker and Stacy Dean
Results: 7th Overall Region 7-AA
3rd in Boys Solo: Zachary Wright
3rd in Girls Trio: Shania McConnell, Chloe Vann, and Emily Lucas
Model High
Coaches: Rachel Jones and Lacey Lionetti
Results: 3rd Overall Region 7-AA
1st in Argumentative Essay: Hayden Robinson*
2nd in Personal Essay: Alexia Fowler
2nd in Extemporaneous Speaking Domestic: Ashton Fox
2nd in Extemporaneous Speaking International: Deyvis Reader
2nd in Duo Interpretation: Luke Naddy and Briggs Poyner
3rd in Dramatic Interpretation: Paige Nix
3rd in Humorous Interpretation: Emma Couch
Pepperell High
Coach: Kayla Bowman
Results: 2nd overall Region 7-AA
1st in Boys Solo: Carter Nelson*
1st in Girls Solo: Trisha Dobson*
2nd in Dramatic Monologue: Zoe Williams
2nd in Comedic Monologue: Anna Nails
2nd in Rhetorical Essay: Kaitlyn Morgan
2nd in Girls Trio: Trisha Dobson, Amber Smith, and Gracie Hutcheson
2nd in Boys Quartet: Carter Nelson, Kody Bullock, Peyton Owen, and Branton Green
3rd in Argumentative Essay: Shelby Madden
3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking Domestic: Benjamin Sleszynski
4th in Duologue: Brady Swanson and Anna Nails
4th in Extemporaneous Speaking International: Eva Ellenburg