Floyd County high schools place at region literary meets, six move onto state competition

Floyd County high school students strongly represented their schools and district at the Georgia High School Association’s 6A-Public and 7-AA Region Meets for Literary Teams.
In their respective regions, Pepperell High placed first runner-up, Armuchee High and Model High placed second runner-up, and six students earned first-place! The first-place winner from every region in each Literary event qualifies for the state meet. They will travel to Georgia Military College this Saturday for the state competition.
Here are the results by school:
Armuchee High
Coach: Candace Hammond
Results: 3rd Overall Region 6A-Public
1st in Rhetorical Essay: Ethan McGhee*
1st in Argumentative Essay: Caleb Hammond*
1st in Dramatic Interpretation: Kirsten deYoung*
2nd in Humorous Interpretation: Aidan Mowery
Coosa High
Coaches: Chris Parker and Stacy Dean
Results: 7th Overall Region 7-AA
3rd in Boys Solo: Zachary Wright
3rd in Girls Trio: Shania McConnell, Chloe Vann, and Emily Lucas
Model High
Coaches: Rachel Jones and Lacey Lionetti
Results: 3rd Overall Region 7-AA
1st in Argumentative Essay: Hayden Robinson*
2nd in Personal Essay: Alexia Fowler
2nd in Extemporaneous Speaking Domestic: Ashton Fox
2nd in Extemporaneous Speaking International: Deyvis Reader
2nd in Duo Interpretation: Luke Naddy and Briggs Poyner
3rd in Dramatic Interpretation: Paige Nix
3rd in Humorous Interpretation: Emma Couch
Pepperell High
Coach: Kayla Bowman
Results: 2nd overall Region 7-AA
1st in Boys Solo: Carter Nelson*
1st in Girls Solo: Trisha Dobson*
2nd in Dramatic Monologue: Zoe Williams
2nd in Comedic Monologue: Anna Nails
2nd in Rhetorical Essay: Kaitlyn Morgan
2nd in Girls Trio: Trisha Dobson, Amber Smith, and Gracie Hutcheson
2nd in Boys Quartet: Carter Nelson, Kody Bullock, Peyton Owen, and Branton Green
3rd in Argumentative Essay: Shelby Madden
3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking Domestic: Benjamin Sleszynski
4th in Duologue: Brady Swanson and Anna Nails
4th in Extemporaneous Speaking International: Eva Ellenburg