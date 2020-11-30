There were 96 patients with COVID-19 in hospital beds at Floyd and Redmond Regional medical centers as of Monday afternoon.
The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency afternoon update noted that four additional patients are awaiting confirmation of their test results.
Just over 50 of every 1,000 local residents has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
And the rate of new infections has been averaging more than 30 a day since before the number of cases topped 5,000 on Friday.
As of Monday, Floyd County accounted for 5,066 of the state's 422,133 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Of the state's nearly 8,800 deaths, 77 of them have been local residents.
The numbers are higher when antigen-positive tests are factored in.
At least 83 local children under the age of 5 have been infected, according to the state's Nov. 26 School-Aged COVID-19 Surveillence Report, the latest analysis posted.
Another 584 cases were in children ages 5 to 17, and 517 local youth between 18 and 22 have been infected. The report indicates the rate of infection is increasing.
At Floyd County's 14 longterm care facilities reporting to the state, 327 residents have tested positive, 31 have died and 96 are still sick with the coronavirus as of the latest report on Nov. 25.
A total of 220 nursing home staffers have tested positive. The report does not track staff fatalities or recoveries.
The nation's top infectious disease expert is saying that the U.S. may see “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus in the weeks after Thanksgiving, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that the level of infection in the U.S. would not "all of a sudden turn around.”
“So clearly in the next few weeks, we’re going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line ... we may see a surge upon a surge,” he said.
Fauci also appeared on NBC's “Meet the Press,” where he made similar remarks, adding that it's “not too late” for people traveling back home after Thanksgiving to help stop the spread of the virus by wearing masks, staying distant from others and avoiding large groups of people.
"So we know we can do something about it, particularly now as we get into the colder season and as we approach the Christmas holidays,” he said.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday. The highest previous daily count was 196,000 on Nov. 20, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation's total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.
Fauci said the arrival of vaccines offers a “light at the end of the tunnel.” This coming week, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to discuss a rollout of the vaccine, he said.
He added that President-elect Joe Biden should focus on distributing vaccines in an “efficient and equitable way.” Fauci also said he planned to push the new administration for a rigorous testing program.
“We’ve got to go beyond the symptomatic people and get a better understanding of the asymptomatic transmission,” he said.
Health care workers will likely be among the first to get the vaccine, with the first vaccinations happening before the end of December, followed by many more in January, February and March, he said.
“So if we can hang together as a country and do these kinds of things to blunt these surges until we get a substantial proportion of the population vaccinated, we can get through this,” Fauci said.
Other experts agreed that the coming weeks would be difficult, especially since so many traveled over the holiday and held in-person dinners indoors.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday on CBS' “Face the Nation" that Americans who traveled this past week should try to avoid people over 65.
She said that those who were around others for Thanksgiving “have to assume that you were exposed and you became infected and you really need to get tested in the next week.”
Birx implored people to take action, even if governors or local officials do not.
“If your governor or your mayor isn’t doing the policies that we know are critical — masking, physical distancing, avoiding bars, avoiding crowded indoor areas. If those restrictions don’t exist in your state, you need to take it upon yourself to be restrictive."
Aside from the Thanksgiving holiday itself, anywhere from 800,000 to more than 1 million travelers made their way through U.S. airport checkpoints on any day during the past week, according to Transportation Security Administration statistics.
That’s a far cry from the 2.3 to 2.6 million seen daily last year. But it far surpasses the number of travelers early in the pandemic, when daily totals fell below 100,000 on some spring days.