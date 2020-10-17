Who: Wright Bagby
Office Sought: Floyd County Commission Post 2
Party: Republican
Occupation: Retired small business owner
Website: Elect Wright Bagby on Facebook
What sets you apart as the best candidate for this seat? Why do you want the job?
I have been privileged to serve the community as vice chair of the County Commission and as mayor of the City of Rome. Having grown up in a family that expected you to be a community servant probably prepared me best for this job. I am a certified county commissioner, an active and life long member of First Baptist Church and have received the Heart of the Community Award, along with the Community Service Award from the Northwest Georgia Council of Boy Scouts. I would like to continue the good work we started on the county commission in 2016 with Integrity and Experience for a Better Tomorrow!
What would be your top three goals if you are elected to office?
Financial stability, a professionally managed county government and economic development:
So far we have been able to financially manage the county government with balanced budgets without incurring any debt. I want to see that continue.
Maintain our professional management team and department heads without micromanagement.
Continue to support our economic development initiatives in search of good jobs to give our children and grandchildren opportunities.
One of the biggest issues the county faces is the rising costs of inmate medical care and helping those with mental illness stay out of the jails. How do you think the county should go forward with these issues?
Our commission takes mental health seriously and have started facilities and programs we hope will pay dividends. We are almost through with the new medical facilities at our jail. We are also in the beginning stages of implementing the Stepping Up program. This is a national program that tries to keep those with mental illness out of our jails and in treatment.
Describe the type of relationship the county should have with the cities of Rome and Cave Spring.
We have great relationships with the cities of Rome and Cave Spring. In fact, we have more joint service agreements with both than any other cities and counties in Georgia. These agreements provide better service at a cheaper cost than would otherwise be possible. We need to continue to explore all avenues we can find for partnerships. The most recent examples are the Litter & Blight Task Force and the concept of having Rome’s parking service manage our county parking spaces.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout the county. In what ways do you think the county should push forward to flatten the curve?
The pandemic is something that caught the whole world off guard. We took action before the state did and we plan on seeking a revision that would allow local governments to put actions in place that could be stronger than the state’s, if we saw the need. We are extremely fortunate to live in a community with world class medical care. Also, we could not have asked for a better situation than having our own Dr. Gary Voccio appointed area health director of Public Health. We will continue to count on both of these for advice.
How important are quality-of-life assets such as trails, parks and waterways, and what should be the county’s role in developing or expanding them?
Quality of life issues are critical to the success of Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County. Because we do not have a direct connection to the interstate system, we have to fight hard for economic development and growth. Our quality of life assets are our ace in the hole when presenting ourselves. We need to keep pushing to improve them. The most recent will be our trail system connection to Lindale which was passed in the last SPLOST and is in the planning stages now.