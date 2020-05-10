Four new COVID-19 cases in Floyd County were reported Sunday, bringing to 161 the total number of novel coronavirus infections.
It's the fourth consecutive day of increases for the county. With an estimated population of 99,916, that puts the rate of infection at just over 16 cases in every 10,000 residents.
The number of deaths has held steady at 12 since Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report as of 12:25 p.m. on Mother's Day.
Statewide, the number of Georgia patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus has fallen to its lowest total in weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp said.
The state's death toll was at 1,404 Sunday and nearly 6,000 people have been hospitalized. Kemp tweeted Saturday morning that 1,203 patients were currently hospitalized, the lowest number since the state started reporting the figure on April 8.
He also noted that Saturday's total of 897 ventilators in use across the state was the lowest number since early April.
"We will win this fight together!" the Republican governor tweeted.
As of Sunday afternoon, the DPH said there were more than 32,900 confirmed cases of the virus in the state — an increase of more than 400 since Saturday.
Kemp has said the public health state of emergency and the shelter in place for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect through June 12. Georgia began to reopen some businesses on April 24, while others followed a few days later.
The Athens Farmers Market was among those to reopen its doors this weekend. Organizers said extensive precautions were put in place beforehand. Only 50 people were allowed inside at a time and customers were asked to wash or sanitize their hands before entering, to wear masks at all times and to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.
Meanwhile in Richmond County, Sheriff Richard Roundtree received notification Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He was tested Wednesday to encourage residents in the county to get tested.
According to the sheriff's office, Roundtree is symptom-free. Still, he has self-quarantined at his home, where he will remain until it is deemed safe for him to return to the office, The Augusta Chronicle reported.
Efforts are being made to arrange testing for all employees of the sheriff's administration building as well as any other employees who may have had contact with the sheriff.
"The Sheriff remains dedicated to his service to the citizens of Richmond County and asks the public to continue to practice social distancing as well as the other guidelines set forth by the CDC," the statement reads.
Fulton, Dekalb, Gwinnett and Cobb Counties continue to lead the state in total virus cases, while Northwest Georgia counties remain relatively low on the list.
Bartow County leads the area, having reported 364 total cases as of Sunday -- an infection rate of close to 33 out of every 10,000 residents -- and 31 deaths.
Here's a look at the numbers for some other surrounding counties:
Gordon County remained at 121 total cases and 15 deaths.
Polk County remained at 65 total cases and zero deaths.
Chattooga County remained at 16 total cases and two deaths.
Walker County remained at 64 total cases and zero deaths.
Whitfield County had three more residents test positive for a total of 152. The number of fatalities remained at six.
For more information about Georgia's COVID-19 pandemic, visit the state's Department of Public Health site at dph.georgia.gov.