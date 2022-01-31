George Adams, a longtime member of Flatrock Baptist Church on Cunningham Road, looks over hate-filled graffiti written on the back of the church and discovered on Saturday. Editor's Note: This photo has been altered from the original to remove curse words and racial epithets.
Though some words were misspelled, the vandals' message was clear. Words such as "hate" and "kill" were written alongside the N-word and "KKK" with a threat of hanging.
A message of hope and trust in prayer graces the sign in front of the church in defiance of the more sinister message written at the back.
The threatening and hateful language of the graffiti has left many members of the Flatrock congregation concerned for their safety.
The sign in front of Flatrock Baptist Church reads "Prayer still works."
And that's just the attitude congregation members are adopting since members discovered hate-filled graffiti at the back of the church on Saturday. The incident left many church members shaken and concerned for their safety.
Tony Knox, chair of the church's deacon board, arrived at the small church on Cunningham Road on Saturday morning to do any necessary cleaning but found that someone had written on the siding at the rear of the church.
The writing was in permanent marker and, although the perpetrator misspelled some words, the message was clear. The words "hate" and "I will kill" were written alongside racial epithets as well as "KKK" and a misspelled threat of hanging.
Knox believes the vandalism took place sometime last week. It was accompanied by trash strewn across the ground below the writing. That trash has since been cleaned up.
"We're a small congregation but we have a good relationship with the community," Knox said. "This is very frustrating and it makes a lot of people angry and concerned for their safety."
Knox said on Sunday the pastor made an announcement about the vandalism, and many church members were shocked and saddened.
"Here we are in 2022 and this is still happening," Knox said. "When the pastor announced it you could hear the reactions of the congregation. It's definitely unsettling."
George Adams, who's been a member at Flatrock for 30 years, said it could cause members to think twice about attending church there. But they are a resilient congregation, he said. He remembers a similar incident happening in the past and believes in the church's ability to weather this storm as well.
The incident was reported to Floyd County police who are investigating.
For Knox and the approximately 75 church members, the incident has been a wake up call. Knox said the church will be stepping up its security measures and he's hoping for an increased police presence in the area.
The incident has also prompted him, and others, to start a conversation about dealing with racism.
"I showed my wife and my 12-year-old daughter pictures of the vandalism and we sat down and had a conversation about it," he said. "It was an opportunity for our family to discuss an important topic. For me personally, this is hurtful and frustrating. For this to happen anywhere is terrible, but on a church building? We're trying to praise God here and for someone to do this on God's house is very hurtful."