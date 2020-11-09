Five Floyd County residents have died of COVID-19 in November alone, bringing the county's mortality total from the disease to 66.
Of those, four people have died since Friday. There were 12 deaths attributed to the disease in October and 15 deaths in September.
So far, the mortality rate for COVID-19 infections here has been lower than the state and national average. Of the 4,356 Floyd County residents who have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus only 1.52% have died as a result, according to Georgia Geospatial Information Office statistics. Georgia's mortality rate is 2.2% or 8,223 people.
However, our infection case rate still remains high.
In the past two weeks there have been 362 Floyd County residents infected with COVID-19 and the county's positivity rate has also remained high, at 13.4% -- which means the actual number of cases may be underreported.
The Department of Public Health's benchmark for a high transmission rate is 100 cases in an area with 100,000 residents in a two week period -- a 10% positivity rate. Floyd County has a population of just under 100,000 people, so is nearly triple the high transmission benchmark for new cases set by the state.