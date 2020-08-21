In a work session of the Floyd County School Board on Friday morning, members announced plans to reopen all schools except Coosa High School, Coosa Middle School and Pepperell Primary School.
Those three schools will remain closed for a week while delivering remote instruction to students and return to classroom instruction Aug. 31 and face coverings will be distributed to all staff and students Monday, systemwide.
The board announced they will continue monitoring the situations at all open schools.
Also at the meeting, interim Superintendent Glenn White said Thursday's decision to shift to remote learning was his decision and he accepts full responsibility.
Systemwide, 480 students, along with 34 teachers and staff are now quarantined.
"The problem is not positive cases, it's quarantines," FCS Board Chair Tony Daniel said.
There are currently 3 staff members and 6 students systemwide who have tested positive for COVID-19.