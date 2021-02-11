FCS announces district winners in Young Georgia Authors writing competition

The Young Georgia Authors writing competition encourages students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.
Floyd County Schools had 64 student entries in this year’s district-level competition.
The following students are the 2020-2021 Floyd County Schools Young Georgia Author Winners:
Kindergarten: “My Pet” by Amelia Williams (Model Elementary School)
1st Grade: “The Walking Snowman” Hadley Parker (Glenwood Primary School)
2nd Grade: “Stuck in Space” Kace Wofford (Model Elementary School)
3rd Grade: “The Machine” Madigan Bennett (Pepperell Elementary School)
4th Grade: “To Find a Home” Ellia McClain (Armuchee Elementary School)
5th Grade: “Anna and the Mysterious Sickness” Abby Cate Waits (Cave Spring Elementary School)
6th Grade: “White Room” Liliane Nelson (Model Middle School)
7th Grade: “Just a Country Boy” Mari Klaire Wilson (Coosa Middle School)
8th Grade: “Blossom” Sara Grace Abernathy (Model Middle School)
9th Grade: “Lessons of Regrets from the Skies” Kaili Wheeler (Armuchee High School)
10th Grade: “Asthmatics” Ainsley Hilton (Pepperell High School)
11th Grade: “A Dangerous Path” McKenzie Storey (Armuchee High School)
12th Grade: “The Wild West” Isabelle Julianna Perez (Model High School)
These student entries will be moving on to the RESA level competition which will take place in March.