One of the biggest struggles for families during the pandemic has been not being able to visit loved ones in assisted living facilities.
With elderly people being one of the more vulnerable populations, families are having to take extra precautions and only see their loved ones from a window.
Kim Ogle is one of those people having to following this standard while visiting her elderly father Howard Lewis at Fifth Avenue Health Care Center, a division of Reliable Healthcare Management.
Ogle and her family are Rome natives, having all been born at Floyd Medical Center and raised here. Ogle is also a registered nurse, who works as a clinical documentation improvement consultant in Rossville.
"We knew the challenges lying ahead of us: not being able to touch our dad, hug him or kiss his beautiful face," Ogle said.
While trying to brainstorm how they can reach their family patriarch up while still maintaining social distance, the family decided to create fun signs with uplifting messages for him.
Sunday afternoon, Ogle's sister, brother, in-laws, children and nieces and nephews drove over to Fifth Avenue and held up their signs for Lewis.
"It is important to us to keep his spirits strong while letting him know we still love him dearly and know we are all here," Ogle said.
Lewis was delighted to see the signs, with messages such as "We love you" and "You're always in our hearts."
The family longs for the day when they can actually hug the patriarch again. Lewis said that the first thing he wants to do once visitation restrictions are lifted is go fishing and go to a family cookout, all while getting some much needed sunshine.