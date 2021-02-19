If you look up Bobby Lee Cook on Google, you’ll get more than 13 million results. One of those results is a YouTube video in which Cook is dubbed “The Master of Reasonable Doubt.”
Cook passed away early Friday, family members and friends reported on social media.
In an earlier interview, Cook reflected on his days as a lawyer and recalled the introduction of federal legislation in the mid 1970s that would have made it legal for authorities to arrest someone who “might have” committed a crime.
Cook said he testified against the legislation before a U.S. Senate Committee where North Carolina Senator Sam Ervin said if you lock everybody up that you think might commit a crime, “that you might be safer but you won’t be free.”
The Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education was the most important legal decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in his lifetime, Cook said in that 2016 interview.
The court determined that segregated education facilities were inherently unequal.
Cook was the first recipient of the Traditional Excellence Awards given by the State Bar of Georgia, the Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the Small Town Lawyer Made Good Award by the State Bar of Washington.
Cook said he was pleased to have won the Small Town Lawyer Made Good Award in 1989, a year after the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia received that same honor.
Cook spoke of a murder trial in Scottsboro, Alabama, where Cook’s driver took members of the jury for a ride in his Rolls Royce during a lunch break one day.
His client was acquitted and those jurors came up to Cook after the verdict was read and complemented him on the car and his driver.