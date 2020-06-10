Elections workers will continue to count absentee ballots until they are done, which may be as late at 3 a.m. tonight and we're not expecting any more updates until those ballots are counted.
The first round of absentee ballot results came in at 3:30 p.m. and as of 7 p.m. elections workers had counted over 6,000 ballots. The Floyd County elections office received a total of 13,337 ballots absentee ballots.
Tom Caldwell - 2,592
Ronnie Kilgo - 1,425
Dave Roberson - 4,393
Joe Costolnick - 3,858
Barbara Penson (I) - 4,263
Justin Hight - 3,890
Gene Richardson (I) - 6,331
Brad Barnes - 766
Katie Dempsey (I) - 2,984
(FLOYD COUNTY TOTALS)
Marjorie Greene 3,098
John Cowan 3,385
John Barge 925
Clayton Fuller 147
Bill Hembree 118
Kevin Cooke 225
Matt Laughridge 191
Ben Bullock 98
Andy Gunther 48
Here is a link to statewide results including the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and state offices.
The elections office has begun to count absentee ballots after a software issue shut the process down Tuesday night, according to Floyd County's elections chief Robert Brady.
As of 1 p.m. Brady said he feels they've dealt with the software issues and have begun counting absentee ballots in earnest. The process is expected to take three to four hours.
As of 11:44 a.m. Brady said they're testing the machines and that one software issue has been resolved. He was hesitant to say they are ready to begin counting in earnest at this point.
At 10:30 a.m. the machines were stalled as technicians worked to fix the software issue.
Elections workers realized there was an issue when they began to count absentee ballots last night and technicians determined there was an issue with parsing votes between the two combined elections.
Georgia's presidential primary, which was set to take place in March, was combined with the state general election primary after being postponed twice after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency because of COVID-19.
Brady said the problem with the software is causing issues in which the machines are tabulating the ballots. Normally, he said the entire process would be done in a couple of hours, but right now they're dead in the water.
At one point on Monday night, they had hoped the problem was resolved but after working to count more ballots issues kept cropping up. They are working on the issue now, and if there is an update it will be posted here.
An issue is there are over 11,000 absentee ballots waiting to be cast, which could easily sway the result of most, if not all, the races in this primary.
So far 25 out of 25 precincts have reported their results. There are also over 11,000 absentee ballots which are being counted as well.
Even before workers began to tabulate votes, there were issues which Brady described more as annoyances. Tuesday morning.
Brady described the issues as a result of poll workers wanting elections officials to give their opinions on the issues.
"Nobody turned anybody away and nothing caused long lines," Brady said.
More than one precinct opened late this morning and one piece of voting equipment had a low battery and had to be replaced with another piece of equipment, Brady said.
There was no criteria that caused precincts to be open later, Brady said.