Eight Floyd County residents were reported as deceased due to COVID-19 since Friday, according to Georgia Department of Public Health reports.
It's important to remember that the state often reports deaths several days after they actually occurred.
Up to this point, the Rome News-Tribune has been informed of deaths related to COVID-19 by family members of the deceased but the reports matching up with personal information did not show up in the DPH report until several days later.
There was one death reported Friday, another Saturday, five on Sunday and another on Monday -- bringing Floyd County's total COVID-19 deaths to 28.
Georgia reported nearly 100 COVID-19 deaths Saturday, 42 Sunday and 25 Monday. The state now has 5,156 cumulative deaths since March. During the same time period the state reached 256,253 cumulative COVID-19 cases.
The rising number of deaths continues a recent pattern, reported by Georgia Health News of higher numbers of deaths as the daily COVID-19 cases reported have decreased.
Georgia ranks among states with the most cases per capita over the past seven days, trailing only Mississippi, according to the New York Times. It ranks seventh in the rate of deaths over the same time period.
Rome City Schools reported that on Friday the school system had three new positive COVID-19 student cases, one at Rome High and two at Rome Middle. Several students were quarantined on Friday at the two schools and, as of Friday, there are 296 students quarantined in the Rome school system. There are 24 staff members in quarantine in the school system with one more staff member from Rome Middle as of Friday.
As of Monday there were 46 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at local hospitals and four people suspected of having the disease caused by the novel coronavirus awaiting test results. The patients are not necessarily Floyd County residents.
Here are cumulative totals as of Friday for local long term care facilities compared with totals recorded two weeks ago:
Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation Center: 37 COVID-19 positive residents (+17), 5 deaths (+3) and 11 staff infected (+2). That’s an increase of 17 residents, three deaths and two staff infections.
Pruitthealth-Rome: 36 COVID-19 positive residents (+7), one death and 61 staff infected (+5). That's an increase of seven residents and five staff.
Fifth Avenue Health Care: Six COVID-19 positive residents, no deaths and nine staff infected (+1). That's an increase of one staff infection.
Renaissance Marquis Retirement Village: One COVID-19 positive resident, one death, no staff infected (no reported increases over a two week period).
Chulio Hills Health and Rehabilitation: 18 COVID-19 positive residents, two deaths and 20 staff infected (no reported increases over a two week period).