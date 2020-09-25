A figure health officials watch to gauge the spread of the coronavirus, the percentage of positive COVID-19 results compared to number of tests given, has remained above a 10% benchmark in Floyd County in the past two weeks.
Public health officials have said monitoring that percentage of positive cases is a critical indicator of how widespread the disease is. It also is a measurement of whether or not the amount of testing is providing an accurate measure of the transmission of the disease.
“Ten percent can really mean that you have an outbreak and/or you just have not tested enough,” Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the ten-county Northwest Health District said. “I think we are seeing much more of the latter but also a little of the former.”
Floyd County has maintained a seven day moving average of a 10% or above positivity rate since Sept. 11. In comparison, from May to Sept. 11 the average rate for the most part stayed below that 10% mark with the exception of a few notable short spikes, according to Department of Public Health stats.
“We are still testing in all counties but our testing numbers have fallen off as they have throughout Georgia, so the denominator is smaller which can make our fraction bigger too,” Dr. Voccio said. “We are not doing anything less than other districts and counties as far as trying to mitigate COVID. Our epidemiologists are tracking and advising isolation for the cases and advising quarantine for all contacts.”
Even with lower testing rates, Floyd County has seen new COVID-19 cases trend upward.
Since Sept. 10, the seven-day moving rate of average new cases has also shown marked increases. On Sept. 10 the seven day moving average of new cases was at 22 per day. On Sept. 24 the seven day moving average was at 35 per day.
The DPH backdates infection totals to reflect when the case was tested or reported. For the casual observer, the number of cases reported fluctuates each day until being essentially locked in after a 14-day window.
As for COVID-19 outbreaks in the ten county northern health district, have been in schools and long term care facilities, such as nursing homes, he said. At least for long term care facilities, an outbreak is defined as at least one resident or two staff members testing positive within the past 28 days.
Free testing is available in Floyd County at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. every Wednesday through Friday and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.