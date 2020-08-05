The deadline for completion of the 2020 Census has been moved up a month, from the end of October to the end of September.
Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell, a local coordinator for the count, said he is unsure of the reasoning behind the move but is making a last ditch effort to make sure everyone is included in the count.
As of Monday, the United States Census Bureau estimates 60.4% of Rome and Floyd County residents have submitted a census form. That is slightly better than the statewide estimate of 58.7%.
“This is especially important in light of a global pandemic. Having as much support financially and otherwise is critical to the community,” Newell said.
Many of the formulas for distributing federal funds are based on population data.
Newell said that, beginning Saturday, census takers will be making door-to-door visits to contact people who have not already submitted their information.
All Census personnel will have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
Anyone who comes to seek census information will wear masks and follow public safety protocols during face-to-face visits and all census takers are required to have finished a COVID-19 training session.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, they will leave paperwork behind with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.