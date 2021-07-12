Despite Delta variant concerns, new COVID cases still remain low in Floyd County and northwest Georgia

Despite a current rise in the number of cases from the Delta variant of COVID-19 the current level of cases in Floyd County and northwest Georgia haven't seen a noticeable bump.
The number of new infections in Floyd County are the lowest in the 10 county Northwest Georgia Health District, the region's Department of Public Health Spokesperson Logan Boss said.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists Floyd County as a low transmission area while other counties in the area -- Bartow, Walker and Catoosa are listed as a substantial spread and Dade in extreme northwest Georgia is listed as a high spread.
However, there is some concern because of the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, he said.
"(Each of the health districts) are expecting an uptick in cases from the Delta variant," Boss said.
That alongside the fact that around 20% of the the region's most vulnerable population, those 65 and over, still unvaccinated is cause for some concern, he said.
The real issue, he said, is the younger population spreading the virus to that more vulnerable population.
The variant, while not more deadly overall, spreads faster and more easily than the original virus.
The concern of the potentially increased spread is primarily the transmission from less vulnerable populations, in this case younger people where transmission of the virus has been the highest, to those older and more vulnerable populations.
Of the 18,500 plus deaths caused by the disease, 15,700 have been from the 60 and older age group.
Georgia is among several states that have fallen behind the vaccination curve, primarily because of a partisan struggle over the program and rampant misinformation concerning the vaccines.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 58.8% of those over 18 in the U.S. are fully vaccinated and 79% of those 65 and over. The national average is well above Georgia's vaccination rate of 39%. Approximately 44% of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine.