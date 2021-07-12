Despite a rise in the number of cases from the Delta variant of COVID-19, the current level of cases in Floyd County and Northwest Georgia hasn't seen a noticeable bump.
The number of new infections in Floyd County is the lowest in the 10 county Northwest Georgia Health District, the region's Department of Public Health Spokesperson Logan Boss said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Floyd County as a low transmission area. Other counties in the area -- Bartow, Walker and Catoosa -- are listed as having a "substantial" spread and Dade, up by Chattanooga, is rated a high spread county.
However, there is some concern even for Floyd because of the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, Boss said.
"(Each of the health districts) are expecting an uptick in cases from the Delta variant," he said.
That, alongside the fact that around 20% of the region's most vulnerable population -- those 65 and over -- are still unvaccinated, is cause for some concern, he added.
The real issue, Boss said, is younger people spreading the virus to that more vulnerable population.
The variant, while not more deadly overall, spreads faster and more easily than the original virus.
The concern about the potential for the spread to increase is primarily the transmission from less vulnerable people -- in this case, younger populations where transmission of the virus has been the highest -- to those older and more vulnerable.
Of the 18,500-plus deaths caused by the disease, 15,700 have been in the 60 and older age group.
Georgia is among several states that have fallen behind the vaccination curve, primarily because of a partisan struggle over the program and rampant misinformation concerning the vaccines.
According to the CDC, approximately 58.8% of those over 18 in the U.S. are fully vaccinated and 79% of those age 65 and over.
The national average is well above Georgia's full vaccination rate of 39%. Approximately 44% of the eligible people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine.