Model Middle School sixth-grader Will Hosford correctly spelled “inexorably” and then “Ganges” to win the Floyd County Schools’ District Spelling Bee Tuesday morning at Coosa High School’s Performing Arts Center.
Will was also the winner of last year’s district bee. Eleven Floyd County students put their spelling skills to the test in the annual competition sponsored by the Floyd County Chapter of the Georgia Association of Educators and Communities in Schools Rome-Floyd.
Pepperell Middle School sixth-grader Caedmon Burnett won second place and will serve as the alternate for Floyd County Schools at the next level of competition.
Will will represent FCS next at the GAE Region 1 Spelling Bee on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Georgia Highlands College Lakeview Building.
Will said he felt really happy about winning two years in a row and attributed his success to his grandmother who practiced with him often.
Each elementary and middle school sent its school-level winner and/or alternate to the FCS’ District Spelling Bee in hopes of taking home the title and a chance to advance to the regional competition. Students in grades 4-8 are eligible for the competition.
The group of spellers went through ten rounds of words before a champion was declared in the event, four rounds were performed before naming the two finalists. Lasting for less than a half-hour, the bee was short and included tricky words like “grimaces,” “colonel,” “unsullied,” and “disgorged.”
The event is sponsored each year by the Floyd County Chapter of the Georgia Association of Educators and CIS. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the event was moved to Coosa High School’s Performing Arts Center where the small audience was spaced out significantly could practice social distancing. Masks were required for all in attendance. Each participant could remove their mask when it was their turn to spell.
School Spelling Bee winners who participated in the county bee:
Alto Park Elementary- Kaelyn Vasquez
Armuchee Elementary- Bayleigh Fortenberry
Armuchee Middle- Abbie Carson
Cave Spring Elementary- Estoria Carrier
Coosa Middle- Gavin Williams
Garden Lakes Elementary- Chloe Stover
Johnson Elementary- Nick Hosford
Model Elementary- Shepherd Quarles
Model Middle- Will Hosford
Pepperell Elementary- Danny Wilson
Pepperell Middle- Caedmon Burnett