Given the continued concerns around COVID-19, Alumni Weekend has been postponed from Oct. 23-25, 2020 to a yet-to-be-announced date in 2021.
"Alumni Weekend is one of the highlights of our fall and an important tradition," said Head of School Brent Bell. "This is disappointing news to share and I want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. Alumni Weekend is one of my favorite weekends of the year, but after much discussion with alumni leaders and public health experts, we feel that this is the right decision. Our primary goal must remain protecting the health and safety of our entire community, which includes our students, faculty and staff, as well as our Darlington School alumni and their families."
The Alumni Office will continue to work with alumni volunteers to come up with exciting ways to engage with each other and plan events for the spring. A new Alumni Weekend date will be announced in early 2021. Future event dates will continue to be shared via email, social media, and on Darlington’s website. Feel free to send any questions to alumni@darlingtonschool.org.