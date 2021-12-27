Four Floyd County families lost loved ones to COVID-19 in the days leading up to Christmas and at least nine people were sent to the hospital over the holiday weekend.
Georgia Department of Public Health reported Monday that the deaths of 324 local residents are confirmed to have been caused by the infectious disease. That's up from the 320 reported just a week earlier.
Another 86 Floyd Countians are thought to have died of COVID but the cause was not confirmed through testing at the time of death.
Statewide, 25 confirmed deaths were reported on Christmas Eve and another 38 showed up on the Monday report. There were 712 new hospitalizations reported Monday.
The number of infected people in local hospitals has remained relatively stable, at 25 to 30 for past three months, but reached 34 on Monday. That's up from the 25 in beds on Christmas Eve.
Officials have been warning about the potential for a new spike. While the omicron variant appears to be less debilitating than the delta variant, it's exponentially more contagious.
The U.S. is expected to see a continued rise in cases this winter, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“Given the sheer volume of cases that you see now, every day it goes up and up,” Fauci told ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday. “The last weekly average was about 150,000, and it will likely go much higher.”
DPH confirmed 23,064 new cases in Georgia on Monday, a major increase over the 7,998 new cases reported Friday.
Overall, there have been 16,283 confirmed cases in Floyd County -- about 16 in every 100 people -- including 400 new cases in the past two weeks.
The two-week total on the Monday before, Dec. 20, was 239 new cases. A week earlier, on Dec. 13, it was 200 and on the first Monday of the month, Dec. 6, it was just 137.
While an upward trend is clearly underway, it's still an improvement from a year ago, before the vaccines were widely available. There was a record number of 147 COVID patients in the two local hospitals on Dec. 26, 2020, and an average of 600 new cases every two weeks.
Just 43% of Floyd County residents had been fully vaccinated as of Monday, compared to 53% statewide and close to 62% nationally.
State and federal officials are ramping up efforts to distribute more COVID-19 tests, get more people vaccinated and boosted, and expand capacity at health care facilities and testing sites.
For local information about free testing and vaccines, visit the Northwest Georgia Public Health site at NwgaPublicHealth.org or call the Floyd County Health Department at 706-295-6123,
The Biden administration recently announced plans to deploy 1,000 military medical personnel to support hospital staffing as cases spike. The administration also plans to buy 500 million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests that Americans can order for free by January.
Fauci said the steps are geared to “make sure, given the rapid spread of this extraordinary variant, that we don’t get an overrun on hospitals, particularly in regions in which you have a larger portion of unvaccinated individuals.”
He added that the administration will also bolster nationwide inventory of personal protective equipment and ventilators.
Fauci cited studies suggesting omicron cases are less severe than other strains, but he emphasized that the high volume of new infections “might override a real diminution in severity” if Americans “get complacent.”