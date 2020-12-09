Floyd County is now at the cusp of eclipsing a summer surge of new COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday, there have been 573 new infections reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health in the past 14 days -- a number rivalling the highest recorded transmission of the virus in August.
Nine days into the month of December the DPH has reported 11 local deaths, on track toward rivalling previous mortality highs of 17 in August and 16 in September. Three of December's deaths were reported on Wednesday.
A White House Coronavirus Task Force report shows COVID-19 infections increasing at high rates across Georgia as well.
"For Georgia, our new case rate is growing and it’s important to remember that Georgia only supplies the WHCTF with PCR-based cases. Antigen (rapid testing) cases are not included, whereas most states do report both," said Amber Schmidtke, an epidemiologist who does a daily analysis of Georgia's COVID-19 numbers. "So Georgia’s numbers relative to others are falsely low, even as they are increasing."
The number of infections has soared more than 70% in the past week, averaging more than 5,000 cases per day. Those additional cases have led to more strain on hospitals.
“We are effectively reversing the gains we made after the summer surge,” Schmidtke said in her Wednesday report.
Most states across the country are reporting surges, as a vaccine appears to be in position to get the go-ahead in the U.S.
Locally, we're expecting shipments from the national supply to begin arriving next week, said Dr. Gary Voccio, director of the 10-county Northwest Georgia Public Health District.
Those vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna will be sent to hospitals and pharmacies for distribution -- but it will take months before there is a widespread vaccine distribution. Healthcare workers who treat COVID-19 patients and first responders alongside long term care facility workers and residents will be among the first recipients of the vaccines.
While it may be the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, "we're not there yet," Voccio warned.
"We're still seeing increasing number of patients at our hospitals and seeing a lot of people not being mindful of precautions," he said.
In the past week, there have been over 100 COVID-19 patients in treatment at local hospitals, another high number.
The Associated Press reported that deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the peak reached last April, and cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record.
Public health officials expect those numbers will worsen because of travel and gatherings from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.