COVID-19 is still spreading at a high rate in Floyd County, despite ongoing vaccinations, and neighboring Bartow County is in an even worse position.
Floyd and most nearby counties are averaging just under 100 new cases a week per 100,000 people. In Bartow, it's just under 150.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies both rates as a high level of community transmission.
Its COVID Data Tracker shows just four South Georgia counties with the spread relatively under control. A swath down the eastern side of the state -- and south below the Gnat Line -- is a "moderate spread" zone. The rest of the Georgia counties are listed as having either a substantial or high rate of spread.
"School administrators, working with local public health officials, should assess the level of community transmission to understand the burden of disease in the community," the CDC's school operational guidelines state.
"The higher the level of community transmission, the more likely that SARS-CoV-2 will be introduced into the school facility from the community, which could lead to in-school transmission if layered prevention strategies are not in use."
The CDC report looked at cases through Thursday. The latest information from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows that Floyd and surrounding counties -- except Bartow -- could be downgraded to a "substantial" rate of between 50 and 99 new cases a week per 100,000 people.
As of Sunday afternoon, Floyd County had reported 197 new cases in the past two weeks, a rate of 99 a week per 100,000.
Bartow had 324, a rate of 162 a week per 100,000 on Sunday -- the only one of the five counties showing an increase from the CDC's report date.
The 26 new cases in Chattooga calculates to about 53 a week per 100,000 people. Polk reported 64 in two weeks, equal to about 74 a week per 100,000. Gordon was at about 98 a week per 100,000, with 113 new cases reported in the past two weeks.
School administrators also are cautioned by the CDC to consider the testing rate in determining the precautions to take for in-person classes.
Two-week positivity rates as of Sunday were 5.2% in Floyd, 7.2% on Polk, 8.1% in Chattooga and Gordon counties and 11.8% in Bartow.
So far, 704 people are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in those five counties alone. Sixty in Chattooga, 74 in Polk, 113 in Gordon, 167 in Floyd and 194 in Bartow, according to the DPH Daily Status Report.
Both the number of deaths and the number of new cases are almost certainly higher due to the standards in place for confirmation, state health officials have said.