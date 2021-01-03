About seven in every 100 Floyd County residents have been infected with COVID-19, and at least 109 of them have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The local positivity rate has soared to a new high of 20.7% in the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report on Sunday.
Statewide, over 690,000 Georgians have tested positive when results from the antigen tests are included, with more than 5,900 confirmations coming on Sunday. Fifty-six of them were admitted to what officials are warning is an already overburdened hospital system.
The state listed a total of 9,893 Georgians whose deaths are confirmed to be due to COVID-19. It also has 1,071 more fatalities in the "probable" category -- people who died under circumstances indicating exposure but without having a molecular test providing laboratory evidence of SARS-CoV-2.
Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center were treating a combined 146 patients confirmed to be COVID-positive on Saturday and another four who are likely infected but awaiting test results.
"The good news is that we have brought our percent positive rate down before and we can do it again," wrote epidemiologist Amber Schmidtke in her daily digest tracking the disease in Georgia.
"But ... (t)here is no indication that there will be any sort of government intervention to put the brakes on this surge we’re in now," she noted. "Instead, we get there by limiting disease transmission in our communities through the collective actions of individuals. Every step you take to reduce transmission gets us closer."
In the past 14 days, 766 Floyd Countians have been newly diagnosed, bringing the total number of infections since March to 6,971. With a population estimated at 99,916, that's a rate of 6,977 per 100,000.
It's a higher percentage than in Bartow County, at 6,130 per 100,000. But the neighboring county marked a spike of 990 cases in the past 14 days and a positivity rate of 25.7%. So far, at least 121 people there have died from the disease.
Nearby counties with smaller populations have lower actual numbers, but their case rates contribute to the region being among the 77 hot-spot counties in the state.
* Polk County had a rate of 6,134 per 100,000 as of Sunday, with 366 cases confirmed in the past 14 days. That's a positivity rate of 31.3%. So far, 44 people have died.
* Chattooga County's infection rate was equal to 6,440 per 100,000 -- and 44 people have died there as well. The past two weeks have seen 186 new cases and a positivity rate of 28.4%.
* Gordon County had an overall case rate of 7,203 per 100,000 people and a total of 61 deaths. In the past two weeks, tests have confirmed 413 new cases, with a positivity rate of 19.1%.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is offering free drive-up testing at various locations.
Rome's testing site is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Cartersville has a site open the same hours, on Monday, Ruesday and Thursday, at the Church at Liberty Square, 2001 Liberty Square Drive.
Calhoun's has the same hours -- on Tuesday and Wednesday -- at the senior center, 150 Cambridge Court.
For other locations and times, visit the website dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting. Free tests are available to all Georgians who request one, whether they have symptoms or not.